Climate crisis is 'single biggest health threat facing humanity,' WHO says, calling on world leaders to act

(CNN) The World Health Organization, in a new special report, is calling for governments and policymakers to "act with urgency" on the climate and health crises. The report describes climate change as the "single biggest health threat facing humanity," and outlines 10 recommended climate and health actions along with the research in support of why each action is beneficial.

"As health professionals and health workers, we recognize our ethical obligation to speak out about this rapidly growing crisis that could be far more catastrophic and enduring than the Covid-19 pandemic," the letter reads. "Those people and nations who have benefited most from the activities that caused the climate crisis, especially fossil fuel extraction and use, have a great responsibility to do everything possible to help those who are now most at risk."

Both the special report and open letter highlight key climate issues that are already affecting public health including air pollution from the burning of fossil fuels, which causes climate change; intensifying heat waves, floods and storms taking thousands of lives; rising sea levels destroying homes and livelihoods; and extreme weather exacerbating food insecurity and hunger.

"Protecting health requires action well beyond the health sector, in energy, transport, nature, food systems, finance and more," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in the report's foreword. "The ten recommendations outlined in this report — and the action points, resources and case studies that support them — provide concrete examples of interventions that, with support, can be scaled up rapidly to safeguard our health and our climate."

