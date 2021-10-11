CNN —

Target is here to remind us all that the holidays are very, very soon. The retailer’s major home brands (and designers) have just dropped their holiday collections, covering everything from stockings and garlands to candles, advent calendars, snow globes and much, much more.

And given the varied design styles of Target’s brands, there’s literally something for everyone. “For the Opalhouse designed with Jungalow holiday collection, I wanted to help guests create a warm, cozy and vibrant space that offers good vibes during the winter months as well as fun, festive, nontraditional holiday pieces that work for everybody, no matter how you like to celebrate,” says the brand’s designer extraordinaire Justina Blakeney.

If you lean toward a more muted palette, fear not, thanks to the Studio McGee spread of cream stockings, brass decorations and ultra-cozy throw blankets. “The Target Threshold designed with Studio McGee holiday collection is all about helping guests spread cheer throughout their homes,” says head designer Shea McGee. “With rich and inviting warm tones, a touch of faux greenery and winter scents, I hope the collection inspires guests to cozy up with their loved ones this holiday season.”

For many, the holidays are all about time spent entertaining (and being entertained!), and Joanna Gaines is once again coming to our rescue in that department. “Part of the joy and nostalgia of the holiday season is creating a festive space that encourages warm memories and helps start new traditions,” says Gaines. “Whether baking with your family or hosting friends for a holiday brunch or dinner, this holiday Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection was designed to help make the season joyful, meaningful and something we can all celebrate.”

Whether you’re looking to zhuzh up your mantle, refresh your Christmas tree decor, insert a pop of whimsy to your stoop or just add a few key pieces to holiday decoration arsenal, Target’s got your answer this year with thousands of new products available right now.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Tassel Tree Garland ($15; target.com)

Add a dose of color and texture to your treescape (yes, that’s a thing!) this year with this adorable tassel garland that can be woven around the tree or just strategically draped on the front-facing side. Another idea: Place the garland on a mantle or wrap it onto a stair railing.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Embroidered Christmas Camel Square Throw Pillow ($20; target.com)

Who doesn’t love a holiday throw pillow? This one hits just the right notes with its soft velvet fabric, cute pom-poms and tassels and the whimsical camel donning a Santa hat.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Dove Menorah ($30; target.com)

Has there ever been a prettier menorah? It’s not available until Oct. 24, but bookmark this page and set an alarm, because this brass dove is going to go fast once it drops.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Stoneware Hanukkah Appetizer Plates, 4-Pack ($16; target.com)

How sweet are these Hanukkah appetizer plates, with illustrations of dreidels, menorahs, a dove and more in cute pastel colors.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Glass Lidded Burgundy Candle ($20; target.com)

We don’t know about you, but we like our homes to smell especially delicious around the holidays, and this gorgeous candle is perfect for doing just that with its patchouli and mandarin orange scent. Our favorite part, however, is that beautiful maroon glass vessel and lid, and the sexy tassel that comes with it.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Knitted Tree Throw Blanket ($40; target.com)

There’s nothing better than cozying up on the couch under a big blanket in front of your Christmas tree, and this beautiful throw from Studio McGee is one of our favorite items from the new collection. Featuring a subdued tree pattern, the knit blanket comes in maroon, green or neutral and has a big ol’ fringe tassel at each corner.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Brass Semicircle Stocking Holder ($15; target.com)

Gussy up your stocking game this year with a few of these beautiful holders. Mixing brass antlers and a hook with a marble stone, the stocking holder looks and feels super fancy.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Green Plaid Tree Skirt ($40; target.com)

If over-the-top holiday decor isn’t your thing, Studio McGee has the answers — like this subdued wool plaid tree skirt that will anchor and accentuate your tree this year but won’t overwhelm it with glitz.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Gold Antique Tabletop Tree ($15; target.com)

Layering decorations is a real art, but Studio McGee makes it easy with its pretty options, like this gold tabletop tree, which comes in two sizes and will look fabulous when paired together on your mantle or bookshelf.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Tree Bells Advent Calendar ($36.99; target.com)

Add a new layer of Christmas countdown excitement with this super-cute advent calendar from Gaines. Featuring a simple wooden tree, the countdown is marked with the metal bells that can be hung one by one till the big day arrives. Perfect for making memories and instilling traditions, we love that this piece can be used again and again for years to come.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 10-Inch Holiday Stripes Stoneware Round Baking Dish ($14.99; target.com)

If you’re like us, you’re going to be baking up a storm this holiday season, so why not splurge on some holiday-inspired bakeware? Hearth & Hand with Magnolia has a ton of fun pieces, including this sweet baking dish with a festive red and green stripe.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Happy Holidays Bordered Coir Doormat (starting at $12.99; target.com)

Greet ‘em at the front door with some holiday cheer in the form of this simple but chic coir doormat. In addition to preventing dirt from being tracked into your home, the medium-pile mat will also add a formal note to your stoop.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia 6-Foot Faux Mistletoe Plant Garland ($19.99; target.com)

Mistletoe in the form of garland? Yes, please! We love the old-timey feel of this ultra-long mistletoe, and the pops of red from the faux berries. Perfect for stringing along a mantle or running down the center of a dining table, this reusable garland is well worth the investment.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Woven Multi-Stripe Poms Stocking ($15; target.com)

Merry and bright, indeed! Target has hundreds of new stocking options on its site this year, but we’re smitten with the simple and sweet design of this one, with its red-and-white pinstripe pattern and the cute pom-pom details.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Pre-Lit Artificial Pine Christmas Tree (starting at $149.99; target.com)

If you know, you know: Artificial Christmas trees are the mess-free miracles we all need in our lives. This one is an ultra-realistic stunner that comes in 5- and 7-feet-tall sizes, and given its narrow size, it will work beautifully in smaller spaces.

Wondershop Snowman Snow Globe ($10; target.com)

We love the charm of a snow globe, and while Targets has lots of options, the sweet cheer of this snowman family won us over.

Wondershop Split Willow Christmas Tree Collar ($40; target.com)

Tree collars are a major trend in the holiday world, and we’re not mad at how tidy they are — they don’t bunch, wrinkle or get tangled like a traditional tree skirt. If you’re willing to convert, this split willow option from Wondershop feels traditional while also adding a fun pop of color to the base of your tree.

Wondershop Snowman Santa Countdown Nutcracker ($10; target.com)

We really can’t own too many Christmas countdowns, and this Santa nutcracker is too cute to pass up.

Sugar Paper Red Love Santa Gift Wrap ($6; target.com)

Trust us when we say that Target’s in-house stationery brand, Sugar Paper, has all your gift-wrapping needs covered this holiday season. From seasonal wrapping — like this ultra-adorable “Santa Love” option — to boxes and ribbons and bells (yes, bells!), Sugar Paper’s latest collection is full of amazing options.

Sugar Paper Gold Jingle Bells Container ($5; target.com)

More about those bells: How cute would it be to attach one to every ribbon-wrapped gift you give this season? Answer: literally the cutest. This set comes with 10 bells, which could also be peppered into a garland or used as a fun bowl filler.