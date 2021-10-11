CNN —

NutriBullet, maker of one of the most popular personal blenders around, is having a rare sitewide sale to help you start the fall and winter cooking seasons off right. From today until Oct. 17, you’ll get 15% off any item sitewide when you use the code PUMPKIN at checkout. That means all blenders, from the original NutriBullet to the larger NutriBullet Blender and the NutriBullet Immersion Blender are all available on sale during this promotion.

But the savings don’t stop at blenders. NutriBullet juicers, coffee makers and special Magic Bullet-branded items like the new Magic Bullet air fryer are also on offer. To help you get a feel for some of the best items to shop during the sale, we’ve listed some of our favorites to shop now.

NutriBullet 600-Watt Personal Blender ($68, originally $79.99; nutribullet.com)

Nutribullet Nutribullet 600 W Personal Blender

Sometimes your best bet is to go for the original. This 600-watt, 24-ounce personal blender started it all and comes with a shorter 18-ounce cup with a lid and handle so you can sip your smoothies on the go.

NutriBullet 1200-Watt Full-Size Blender ($93.50, originally $109.99; nutribullet.com)

Nutribullet Nutribullet 1200 W Full Size Blender

Better suited for blending larger batches, this full-sized blender features a variety of speed options, including a pulse function, to get your sauces and dips extra smooth. There’s even a vented lid, which allows you to blend hot ingredients.

Magic Bullet Air Fryer ($68, originally $79.99; nutribullet.com)

Nutribullet Magic Bullet Air Fryer

When we tried this little droid-like air fryer, we loved how it crisped up a variety of food and veggies in no time. We also enjoyed how it featured recommended cooking times and temperatures for popular food options at the top of the air fryer itself. The 2.5-quart drawer also makes it perfect for smaller households with limited counter space.

NutriBullet Immersion Blender ($25, originally $29.99; nutribullet.com)

Nutribullet Nutribullet Immersion Blender

Not only will this powerful yet compact immersion blender dive easily into already cooking ingredients to help you achieve the textures you want, it’ll also fit in your silverware drawer with ease once you’re done.

NutriBullet 800-Watt Juicer ($93.50, originally $109.99; nutribullet.com)

Nutribullet Nutribullet 800 W Juicer

If you’re looking for freshly pressed juice without all the hassle, you’re going to want to snatch this guy up. The 800 watts of power and two power speeds allow this juicer to easily extract juice from any fruit or veggie, while the wide chute means you can put fruits and veggies in whole for minimal meal prep. The juicer itself also features few parts that need to be cleaned after juicing, and they can all be thrown in the dishwasher.

NutriBullet Rx Cooking Blender ($153, originally $179.99; nutribullet.com)

Nutribullet Nutribullet Rx Cooking Blender

To make sure you’re extracting the most nutrition out of your foods during the blending process, opt for the NutriBullet Rx. The blender itself features 1700 watts of mind-blowing power with large-capacity attachments to help you tackle meal prep. There’s also a heating function for when you work with soups and other hot liquids, so you no longer have to get your nutrients from smoothies alone.

Magic Bullet Kitchen Express Blender and Food Processor Combo ($68, originally $79.99; nutribullet.com)

Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express Blender and Food Processor Combo

Save even more space in your kitchen with this duo combo food processor and blender. You can switch between blender and food processor attachments easily on the one small base, so you can chop, mince, dice and blend without the need of multiple appliances.

