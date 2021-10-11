CNN —

With apologies to cardigans and hoodies, there’s nothing better to pull a transitional look together, or make a casual look a bit more polished, than a good blazer. Toss one on with wide leg jeans and a T-shirt to give the look structure, throw one over a floral dress for a full on ‘90s look or over a tailored dress for an office-ready look.

We got the scoop from fashion experts and stylists about the best blazers for fall and beyond, so read on for their advice about the best casual blazers, best work blazers and best blazers for a night out on the town from all your favorite brands.

Casual blazers

And Now This Oversized Blazer ($69; macys.com)

And Now This And Now This Oversized Blazer

Oversize is where it’s at this fall. “The oversize fit of this blazer from And Now This instantly updates the other pieces in your wardrobe,” says Jenni Johnson, senior fashion director for ready-to-wear at Macy’s, “It’s the on-trend piece that gives new life to the jeans or leather pants you already have in your closet.”

Eloquii Oversized Leather Blazer ($149.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Eloquii Oversized Leather Blazer

A great way to pull together a jeans and tee look is leather, says personal stylist Christina Stein, “Huge trend I am obsessed with right now is leather blazers. They add that little bit of edge that can go with heels or sneakers and can really help to elevate an otherwise basic look.”

Charter Club Boucle Blazer ($99.50; macys.com)

Charter Club Charter Club Boucle Blazer

“Bold color is everywhere this fall and this boucle blazer from Charter Club is a great way to tap into this trend,” Johnson says. “It’s the perfect piece to brighten up your wardrobe add a bit of polish to a simple tee and jeans look.”

INC International Concepts Menswear Blazer ($79.50; macys.com)

INC International Concepts INC International Concepts Menswear Blazer

Try more than one color to spice up your jeans looks! “This borrowed from the boys INC blazer is the definition of a wardrobe staple,” says Johnson. “This versatile and easy to wear jacket comes in a range of colors so there is no need to limit yourself to just one.”

Blazers to dress up a look

Charter Club Pure Cashmere Blazer ($269; macys.com)

Charter Club Charter Club Pure Cashmere Blaze

One key to dressing up a look is upgrading your textiles. “This luxurious cashmere blazer from Charter Club is as cozy as your favorite sweater but with all the sophistication of a tailored jacket,” says Johnson, “It’s the layering piece you’ll be reaching for all fall long.”

Bar III Ruched-Sleeves Faux-Leather Jacket ($139; macys.com)

Bar III Bar III Ruched-Sleeves Faux-Leather Jacket

This jacket is one of Johnson’s favorites, as she explains, “A statement making faux leather blazer can carry an entire outfit. Wear it with wide leg pants, a pencil skirt or printed dress and it can take you from desk to dinner effortlessly.”

Meg Short Blazer ($195; universalstandard.com)

Universal Standard Meg Short Blazer

Use a blazer to define your waist, says stylist Laurel Kinney, “More cropped or structured blazers work best over dresses and trousers, since you can more easily define your waist in these styles. This blazer is a great versatile basic.”

Filippa K Kathy Jacket ($510; filippa-k.com)

Flippa K Filippa K Kathy Jacket

Another structured blazer that Kinney recommends, this cropped “super sleek option” will pull almost any look together, and is available in classic black and a dark khaki.

Sandro Nikita Tweed Jacket ($446.25; nordstrom.com)

Sandro Sandro Nikita Tweed Jacket

Stein recommends this Sandro blazer with gold buttons and major ‘80s vibes, saying, “Tweed blazers are also classic and can add a touch of texture.”

Evening out blazers

INC International Concepts Animal-Print Satin Blazer ($99.50; macys.com)

INC International Concepts INC International Concepts Animal-Print Satin Blazer

Animal print takes a classic look into the evening. Johnson says, “The satin fabrication and animal print of this jacket from INC elevates the classic blazer to evening out territory.”

DKNY Faux-Leather Blazer ($149; macys.com)

DKNY DKNY Faux-Leather Blazer

“This clean lined DKNY blazer is the epitome of understated chic,” says Johnson, of this structured, lined blazer.

Toteme Women’s Dinner Cape ($870; nordstrom.com)

TOTÊME TOTÊME Women's Dinner Cape

Bring some drama with a cape blazer, says Stein, “When it comes to dresses and trousers I prefer a more tailored blazer, but a way to perhaps separate it from the rest would be a cape blazer! This adds just a touch of elegance.”

Futurino Solid Long Sleeve Velvet Blazer (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Futurino Solid Long Sleeve Velvet Blazer

Another dramatic cape blazer, this highly rated version marries three fall trends — oversize, cape and velvet. Available in 17 colors and several lengths, this is the perfect topper for an evening look.

Yunclos Velvet 1 Button Blazer ($42.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Yunclos Velvet 1 Button Blazer

With the holidays just around the corner, this highly-rated, well-priced velvet blazer in red, green and blue — that nips in at the waist — will keep you looking sharp and sleek at every event from the office party to an evening out.