Humans were using tobacco at least 12,000 years ago

(CNN) The tobacco plant has shaped the fortunes of humanity. Today, the substance is used and abused by a billion people around the world.

It is a habit that dates back to the Stone Age, new research shows.

Charred seeds found in an ancient hearth used by hunter-gatherers in what's now Utah suggest that humans used tobacco more than 12,000 years ago -- 9,000 years earlier than previously documented and well before agriculture took root in the Americas.

"Tobacco arguably has had more impact on global patterns in history that any other psychoactive substance, but how deep its cultural ties extend has been widely debated," the study noted.

The hearth at the Wishbone site in the Great Salt Lake Desert in Utah was discovered in 2015 during a routine archeological survey, said Daron Duke, principal and COO at Far Western Anthropological Research Group, Inc.

Read More