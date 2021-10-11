Nearly 19,000 children crossed the dangerous Darien Gap on foot this year

(CNN) A record number of children crossed on foot the treacherous stretch of jungle between Colombia and Panama known as the Darien Gap this year: 19,000, half of whom were under 5 years old, according to UNICEF.

The infamous 60-kilometer (37-mile) trek north brings migrants from Colombia to Panama -- a crucial passage out of South America for those hoping to reach the United States and Canada.

Travelers trying to make it through -- many of them from Haiti -- have reported robberies, corpses, mutilations and rape in the dense forest along the route.

For children, the dangers are acute. At least five children have been found dead in the jungle, and more than 150 children ended up arriving in Panama without their parents, according to UNICEF, which has been working with other organizations and government agencies to assist migrants at both ends of the journey.

"We see a lot of children being separated from their parents during this horrendous trip, so when they arrive, they've been picked up by someone who was just walking by. Sometimes babies or very young children are picked up by strangers and brought to our reception centers," Sandie Blanchet, UNICEF's representative in Panama, told CNN.

