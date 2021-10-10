5 times Diana broke royal protocol

Don't miss CNN's six-part documentary series "Diana" featuring rarely seen footage and new interviews that reveal the person behind the princess. "Diana" premieres Sunday, October 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

(CNN) For centuries, the British monarchy has been known for its formal and rigid exterior. Members of the royal family have carried a stoic presence during public engagements, showcasing the institution's affinity to a stiff-upper-lip attitude. But Diana, Princess of Wales, challenged royal norms and made the royal family more relatable.

Her rise to international stardom as a philanthropist and glamorous icon was heavily rooted in her approachable demeanor, kindness and rebellious spirit. In doing so, she made the royal family members more accessible. This influenced the way royals like Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, interact with the public and the press today.

Here are five times Princess Diana broke royal protocol.

1. Diana omitted the word 'obey' from her wedding vows

Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Charles of Wales at their wedding at St Paul Cathedral in London in 1981.

It's been a longstanding tradition for royal brides to say they will obey their husbands while reciting their wedding vows.