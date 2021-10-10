A suspect accused of ambushing and killing a state trooper and shooting 4 other people has been arrested, authorities say

(CNN) A man suspected of shooting five people and killing two, including a state trooper, is now in custody, Louisiana authorities said in a news conference.

Matthew Mire, 31, was arrested without incident Saturday night, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said during a news conference.

Attempts by CNN to find out if Mire has an attorney or has been formally charged were unsuccessful Sunday.

Matthew Mire

Mire is believed to be the gunman who killed LSP Master Trooper Adam Gaubert early Saturday morning, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said during a news conference.

Early information indicates Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police, was ambushed by a gunman and killed while he was in his vehicle outside Baton Rouge, Davis said.

