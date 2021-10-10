Lawsuit filed in Florida over a mural showing city's first Black female firefighter depicted with a White face

(CNN) The Boynton Beach City Commission will meet this week to discuss a lawsuit filed on behalf of the city's first Black female firefighter over a mural where she was inaccurately depicted with a White face.

"The City Commission will meet in a closed-door session to discuss the litigation. It is not a public meeting," City Manager Lori LaVerriere confirmed to CNN in an email Sunday.

Latosha Clemons filed the lawsuit in April against the City of Boynton Beach. According to the complaint, a mural intended to honor her and others for their service to the city "reflected her as a White member of the city fire department."

A second amended complaint filed September 2 alleges the case is being brought on behalf of Clemons "to redress the defamatory statement [the City of Boynton Beach] made regarding her race and/or its negligence in failing to properly oversee an approved use of the likeness of Clemons."

Clemons became the city's first Black female firefighter in 1996 and served the city for a total 26 years in different capacities, according to the complaint.

The mural in Boynton Beach, Florida, that depicts Latosha Clemons, a Black woman, as White.

