The Boston Marathon kindly asks you to not kiss the runners Monday

(CNN) In normal times, Boston Marathon runners might be offered an encouraging kiss from college students around the halfway point.

But race organizers ask that we please have none of that in Monday's race.

The Boston Marathon is set to go Monday morning for the first time since April 2019, after Covid-19 prevented the 2020 race and postponed the 2021 edition until now.

Organizers made some policy changes or recommendations to prevent virus spread -- and that includes discouraging an affectionate tradition.