Escaped suspect accused of injuring Arizona sheriff's deputy is in custody

(CNN) A 30-year-old suspect who is accused of an attack that left a Maricopa County sheriff's deputy on life support is now in custody and in critical condition at an Arizona hospital, police said.

Police spent several hours Saturday looking for the suspect, Clinton Robert Hurley, after they say he attacked the deputy who was processing him on felony warrants that morning. Hurley then escaped, police said.

A colleague had found the deputy unconscious and bleeding from the face, according to Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone. Penzone did not say exactly how the injuries happened.

Clinton Robert Hurley

Hurley took off in the deputy's vehicle, crashing through the gate of the Sheriff's office's Avondale facility, according to police.

Police say the suspect later carjacked a different vehicle from another driver, investigators told CNN affiliate KTVK.

