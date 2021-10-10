Record number of people attempt to cross the border between Poland and Belarus, officials say

(CNN) A record number of people attempted to cross the border between Poland and Belarus Saturday, amid accusations that Belarus is facilitating migration to the European Union's eastern border.

The Polish Border Guard told CNN that Saturday's figure of of 739 attempted crossings was the most so far for a single day. They're the latest in a weeks-long migration crisis at the border, for which Poland imposed a state of emergency last month.

Approximately 16,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been stopped since August, Poland's border agency has said. Of those, 5,000 took place in October.

The crossing could become increasingly dangerous as the seasons change. At least four people died on the border between Poland and Belarus in August; three people were found dead on the Polish side of the border after suffering from hypothermia, according to Polish authorities, and a fourth was found dead in Belarus, one meter from the border, Belarusian state agency Belta reported.

Many of those arriving at Eastern European borders are from Afghanistan and Iraq.

