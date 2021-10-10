CNN —

Starting that holiday shopping early? In need of a few new things? Just love saving money? For three days, today through Oct. 12, you’ll find thousands of sale prices during Target Deal Days. From electronics to fashion and beauty, from home and kitchen to food and beverage and, of course, toys, Target is also offering a holiday price match guarantee through Dec. 24, allowing you to request a price adjustment on practically all Target items if the price is lowered later this season. Ready to shop? Here are 26 deals to get you started.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($174.99, originally $249.99; target.com)

Detest the chore of vacuuming? It’s time for a Roomba. Now 30% off, this smart robot vacuum cleaner learns your habits and schedules and can navigate furniture, sense dropoffs and more. Great for hardwood floors (although it is multi-surface), it picks up pet hair and features bagless disposal.

Instant Pot 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker ($119.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Make mealtime easier during the busy holiday season with this highly-rated Instant Pot that works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide, air fryer, roaster, mini oven, broiler and dehydrator, all in one appliance. Now 40% off, it’s a true space-saver.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($69.99, originally $89.99; target.com)

Always have a cup of hot coffee at hand with Keurig’s space-saving mini single-serve machine. Available in five colors, it’s less than 5-inches wide and works with K-Cup pods to deliver 6- or 12-ounce sizes. Get it now, when it’s $20 off.

Char-Broil Kettleman Charcoal Grill ($83.99, originally $139.99; target.com)

In our world, every season is grilling season. Which is why we advise snatching up this handsome, red Kettleman charcoal grill now that it’s 40% off. With 360 square inches of cooking area, an infrared, porcelain-coated grate, hinged, vented lid and two wheels, it’s perfect for small patios.

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer ($279.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

All those holiday cookies and goodies aren’t going to make themselves. Get baking with the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer, on sale for 35% off. In five colors (although we’re partial to ice blue), it can operate at 10 stirring speeds and includes a 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, wire whisk, flat beater and dough hook. We’ll be right over.

Element 55-Inch 4K Smart TV ($329.99, originally $449.99; target.com)

Upgrade your streaming situation with Element’s 4K ultra-HD smart TV that comes with a built-in Roku platform and Roku remote. Now 27% off, it works with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, too.

Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones ($129.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Score 35% off this pair of wireless Beats headphones in trendy rose gold. Sleek, foldable and durable, they feature up to 40 hours of battery life, cushioned ear cups for comfort and on-ear controls to adjust the volume, take calls, play music and use voice activation.

HP 27-Inch HD Computer Monitor ($149.99, originally $219.99; target.com)

Work-from-home is about to get easier with this super-thin and sleek 27-inch monitor with a full edge-to-edge HD display. Now 32% off, it has dual HDMI ports, LED backlight, adjustable tilt and connects quickly.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Nintendo Switch ($15, originally $46.99; target.com)

Take a whopping 68% off this family adventure video game, in which the worlds of Mario and Rabbids collide. Rated for everyone 10 and older, it’s Nintendo Switch- and Nintendo Switch Lite-compatible and can be played solo or co-op. Find more video games on sale here.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($114.99, originally $159.99; target.com)

Check off those lists for the music lovers in your life with this sale on Apple’s popular AirPods. The wireless, voice-activated headphones come with a charging case and lightning to USB-A cable and connect to your devices right away, with up to five hours of battery and built-in Siri. And, during Target Deal Days, they’re 28% off.

Bed Head Blow Out Freak Hair Dryer Brush ($33.59, originally $47.99; target.com)

Reviewers love this one-step hair tool that features tourmaline ceramic technology to get hair smooth and shiny. The oval design allows you to get close to the root and the mixed-pattern bristles offer extra volume.

Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush ($39.99, originally $69.99; target.com)

Save 43% on Oral-B’s smart toothbrush that’s said to remove 500% more plaque than a regular toothbrush. An in-handle timer will have you brushing for the recommended 2 minutes and it includes a pressure sensor to keep you from brushing too hard.

A New Day Women’s Fleece Sweatshirt ($14.40, originally $18; target.com)

Fall means it’s time to get cozy. And this fleece crewneck sweatshirt is sure to do the trick. Available in a slew of colors, it’s super soft, has a relaxed fit and works well with jeans, joggers, leggings … you name it! Get it now for 20% off.

Goodfellow & Co. Men’s Park Sneakers ($15.99, originally $19.99; target.com)

You can never have too many sneakers, right? So, at 20% off, it seems like a great time to add this canvas style to your collection. Available in gray, navy and white, this lace-up design gets great reviews for its classic look, tonal laces, good support and super-affordable price.

Disney Toddler Girls’ Minnie Mouse Fleece Pullover ($8, originally $10; target.com)

Take 20% off this soft, fleece Disney-themed pullover perfect for your favorite little Minnie Mouse fan. Just don’t be surprised if she refuses to take it off.

Baby Yoda Toddler Boys’ Fleece Pullover ($8, originally $10; target.com)

Whether they were devoted to “The Mandalorian” or just love all things “Star Wars,” they’re sure to love this cute and cuddle-worthy Baby Yoda fleece sweatshirt. At 20% off, there’s, well, no dark side in snapping up this deal.

FAO Schwarz Adopt A Pet Teddy Bear ($7.49, originally $14.99; target.com)

Who can resist this soft, sweet teddy bear — especially when it’s marked down a full 50%? From renowned toymaker FAO Schwarz, this 10-inch bear is sure to be well-loved. For ages 3 and older.

Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru Laugh & Chatter Otto ($9.74, originally $19.49; target.com)

Kids obsessed with the Minions? Save 50% on this Otto doll who laughs and vibrates when shaken and talks when you press his hand. Want to muffle his voice? Cover his mouth. For ages 3 and older.

Spaulding Varsity Basketball ($5.49, originally $9.99; target.com)

If hoop dreams abound in your house, you’ll want to grab this intermediate-size basketball, now 45% off. It comes in a fun purple and teal design and is made for outdoors, perfect for the driveway or playground — in other words, it’s a slam dunk. For ages 9 and older.

Mandalorian The Child Monopoly Game ($6.79, originally $13.59; target.com)

How do you make the class Monopoly board game even better? Give it a Baby Yoda theme! Marked down 50% during the Target Deal Days, this version features The Child tokens and spaces inspired by the character’s adventures. For two to four players, ages 8 and older.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Chillax Fashion Doll ($13.24, originally $26.49; target.com)

OMG! This popular doll is now half off and includes a whopping 20 surprises inside. You’ll find clothing, shoes, hats and accessories, plus her dressing room packaging doubles as a reusable playset. If your youngster already has Chillax’s little sister, Sleepy Bones, she’ll be thrilled to add big sis to the mix. For ages 4 and older.

Favorite Day Monster Trail Mix ($6.78; target.com)

Save 20% with same-day order pickup or delivery on this 36-ounce jar of Monster trail mix, complete with peanuts, M&Ms, milk chocolate candies and chips, raisins and peanut butter chips.

Hershey All Time Greats Snack Size Variety Pack ($5; target.com)

Trick-or-treat time is right around the corner. Have you stocked up on candy yet? Grab two bags of select treats for $10 with same-day ordering, including this variety pack filled with snack-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s, Kit Kats and Almond Joys. We won’t tell if you turn out the lights and keep this one for yourself.

Good & Gather Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee ($4.99; target.com)

When you buy two, and with same-day order pickup or delivery, save $1 on this light roast ground coffee with notes of cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg and, yes!, pie crust. We wouldn’t blame you for picking up two pumpkin spice flavors (’tis the season, after all), but consider hot buttery rum, French toast, maple bourbon and salted caramel, as well.

Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn 18-Pack ($8.99; target.com)

During Target’s Deal Days, it’s buy one, get 25% off with same-day order services on a variety of groceries, including this Lesser Evil pack that includes 18 bags of Himalayan pink salt organic popcorn. May we suggest: Hand one bag out as Halloween treats, keep the second one for yourself.

Bai Molokai Coconut Antioxidant Water ($1.99; target.com)

With all that candy coming your way, you may want to balance things out with this antioxidant coconut water that has just 1 gram of sugar, no artificial sweeteners, 55 mg of caffeine and comes in an 18-ounce bottle. During Deal Days, buy two and get one free with same-day order services.