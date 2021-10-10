Father of Pakistan's nuclear program Abdul Qadeer Khan dies at 85

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Abdul Qadeer Khan, the man known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons program, has died in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, according to the country's Ministry of Information. He was 85 years old.

Khan was given a state funeral at Islamabad's Faisal Mosque on Sunday. The funeral, attended by thousands of mourners including Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was held in pouring rain.

Khan was hailed as a national hero in Pakistan for helping make the country a nuclear-armed state , but was viewed by many in the West as a villain.

In the United States, Khan was best known for selling nuclear technology to nations such as North Korea and Iran. In 2004, at the urging of the US, Pakistani authorities placed Khan under house arrest.

Khan was released in 2009 , but his movements in and out of the country were still severely curtailed by the country's security agencies.

