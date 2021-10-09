(CNN) Flights of Afghan evacuees from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to the US resumed Saturday after pausing for weeks due to confirmed cases of measles amongst evacuees.

One flight left the base Saturday with a few hundred evacuees headed for Philadelphia, a spokesman for the 86th Airlift Wing told CNN. Five more flights are expected Sunday, with approximately 1,000 evacuees flying to the US on a daily basis until the entire Afghan population of approximately 9,000 at Ramstein departs.

"We've been at this longer than I think anyone anticipated, but we're glad that we'll soon complete the mission and get back to normal operations," said Brigadier General Josh Olson, the commander of the 86th Airlift Wing and Ramstein Air Base. "Our focus now is on finishing strong, bidding our guests farewell, and completing the mission."

