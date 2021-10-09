(CNN) A teacher at a North Carolina charter school has resigned after parents brought to light a number of alleged racist incidents, including a "racially insensitive lesson" to Black students in September, the school said.

In an eighth-grade class at Winterville Charter Academy during a lesson regarding the importance of the US Constitution, parents claim the teacher allegedly asked Black students to stand up, telling them that if it wasn't for the Constitution, they would be her "field slaves."

The school said it acted immediately and is working to address ongoing concerns from parents.

"Clearly, we know that's not how the history works," Kanisha Tillman, whose eighth-grader was in the class, told CNN. "But what upset me even more -- not only is she teaching history and the Constitution wrong -- but the fact that she personalized it and made our students stand up, raise their hand, separate themselves from the rest of the class, and say that they would be working for her in the field as slaves."

The lesson was carried out during an English lesson on Constitution Day on September 17, the school said. Eighth-grade parents at the school received a memo from principal Annastasia Ryan on September 24, noting that the English Language Arts teacher involved, who has not been identified, "was supported in turning in her resignation" and would not be returning on campus.

