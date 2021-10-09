Los Angeles police fatally shoot an armed man they said had taken a hostage after a violent crime spree

(CNN) A man suspected of a string of crimes, including taking someone hostage and firing a gun at three family members, was fatally shot by police Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Shortly after 4 p.m. local time Friday, police started receiving calls of "a man armed with a gun committing several crimes in the area of 8th and Broadway," the LAPD said in a series of posts on Twitter

The suspect, who was not named, had held a gun to another man's face and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire, police said.

The suspect then moved down the street and entered a business where he encountered three family members, including a 14-year-old.

"The suspect pointed the gun at the group and fired at them. One of those rounds grazed the side of the 14-year-old's head," police said.

