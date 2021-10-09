Police kill Los Angeles man they say took a hostage after a violent crime spree

(CNN) A man suspected in a string of crimes, including taking someone hostage and firing a gun at several people, was fatally shot by police on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a series of posts on Twitter.

The events began in downtown Los Angeles around 4 p.m., when officers responded to "calls of a man armed with a gun committing several crimes in the area of 8th and Broadway," the LAPD said.

The suspect, who was not named, had held a gun to another man's face and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire, police said.

The suspect then moved down the street and entered a business with three family members, including a 14-year-old, inside.

"The suspect pointed the gun at the group and fired at them. One of those rounds grazed the side of the 14-year-old's head," police said.

