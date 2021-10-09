California public schools will provide free menstrual products under new law

(CNN) California public schools will be required to provide free menstrual products to students under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The measure calls for public schools serving students in grades 6-12 to stock bathrooms with an adequate supply of tampons or pads.

It goes into effect for the 2022-23 school year and expands on a previous law which required low-income schools to provide free menstrual hygiene products.

"California recognizes that access to menstrual products is a basic human right and is vital for ensuring the health, dignity, and full participation of all Californians in public life," the law says.