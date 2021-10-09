Apple Store security guard stabbed over face mask dispute in NYC

By Laura Studley, CNN

Updated 8:48 AM ET, Sat October 9, 2021

The Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple store on September 14.
(CNN)A dispute over wearing a face mask led to the stabbing of an Apple Store security guard Friday, a spokesperson with the New York City Police Department told CNN.

Officers responded to the West 14th Street location in Manhattan about 6:20 pm ET, Lt. Thomas Antonetti said.
The victim, a 37-year-old male whose identity was not publicly disclosed, did not suffer life-threatening wounds and was sent for treatment to Bellevue Hospital, Antonetti said.
      The suspect was last seen entering a subway station on 14th Street, and no weapon was found left behind at the scene, he added.
