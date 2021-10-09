A passenger is in custody after exhibiting 'suspicious and erratic behavior' aboard American Eagle flight, air carrier says

(CNN) An American Eagle flight arriving at New York City's LaGuardia Airport on Saturday afternoon was deplaned on the tarmac due to a potential security issue, according to a statement from American Airlines.

The flight, operated as American Airlines flight 4817, was evacuated "in response to reports by passengers of suspicious and erratic behavior by a fellow passenger," according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

"Law enforcement and first responders met the aircraft and the passenger involved in the incident has been taken into custody," Republic Airways said.

The aircraft declared an emergency on Saturday "in response to passenger behavior near the end of the flight," according to a statement from the air carrier.

Passengers told Port Authority Police that at one point during the flight the passenger reached for his luggage and they were scared, Port Authority spokesperson Thomas Topousis told CNN. There were 76 passengers and six crew aboard the flight, Topousis added.

