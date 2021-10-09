Most of Lebanon loses electricity after power stations run out of fuel

Lebanon's two major power stations shut down Saturday due to a fuel shortage which has resulted in power outages in most areas in the country, according to local media outlets.

Authorities are working "to partially restore electricity to various Lebanese regions, by supplying production stations with fuel from the reserves available for extreme necessities," Lebanon state-run NNA news reported. "Electricity will gradually return in the coming hours," it added.

NNA also reported that local residents started cutting off roads in several areas in protest over the deterioration of their living conditions following the power outages, which also caused water shortages.

Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayyad said Friday: "Everyone is seriously working on this issue in order to secure additional ... electricity for Lebanon," according to NNA.

"The matter is related to the expected financing from the World Bank," Fayyad added. "I met with an official from the World Bank for the Middle East, and he conveyed to me the determination to end the process by providing all the necessary facilities to Lebanon."

