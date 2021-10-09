Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš's populist party narrowly leads election despite Pandora Papers scandal

Prague, Czech Republic (CNN) The Czech Republic's billionaire Prime Minister's populist party was leading Saturday's election, days after the incumbent leader was embroiled in a damning Pandora Papers investigation.

Early results showed Andrej Babiš's ANO party with a narrow lead over two opposition coalitions trying to unseat him, according to the Czech Statistical Office. With 41% of votes counted, the incumbent ANO party had 29.93% of the vote, followed by the center-right Together coalition with 24.22%, and the centrist PirStan coalition on 13.7%.

They were followed by the far-right SPD on 10.81% and the Social Democrats -- who are part of the current governing coalition -- at 5.05%.

However the early results do not show Babiš's ANO party with a clear path to parliamentary majority, and it is possible the country's new prime minister could come from the joined-up coalitions.

Complicating matters further, President Miloš Zeman -- who has thrown his support behind ANO and Babiš -- said he would ask the single party with the most votes to try to form a government, even if there is no clear path to a majority.

