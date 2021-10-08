US Marshals track down Dodgers fan who resembled most wanted fugitive

(CNN) The US Marshals Service is back to the drawing board in it search for a fugitive on the run for 23 years.

They had just identified someone at a Dodgers baseball game who resembled the wanted man.

But it turns out they were looking at the wrong guy.

On Thursday, a tipster came forward after widespread media coverage, the US Marshals said in a statement to CNN, and provided credible information on the identity of the Dodgers game attendee. His name has not been released by Marshals.

John Ruffo, the man US Marshals have been looking for, was convicted in the late 1990s of a $350 million bank fraud scheme and sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison. He was given bond but never showed up to serve his sentence.

