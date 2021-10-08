Seahawks' real-life hawk mascot flies into the stands and lands on a football fan

(CNN) Taima the Hawk is a fixture at Seattle Seahawks home games, swooping through Lumen Field to the delight of thousands of football fans.

The 16-year-old Augur hawk mascot made a particularly dramatic entrance at Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams -- flying into the stands and landing on a fan's back of the neck.

Video shows the bird flapping wings as it appeared to be catching its balance on the hood of the sweatshirt the fan was wearing under his highlighter-green jersey.

Taima's foot slid across the fan's head several times before it was able to get a steady perch on the fan's neck and head.

The bird has a 4.5-foot wingspan, according to the Seahawks website , and talons on each foot.