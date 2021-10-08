Mother of teen killed in Oakland road rage shooting pleads for help to find suspect

(CNN) The mother of a 15-year-old girl shot and killed Wednesday in a road rage shooting in Oakland, is pleading for the community's help to find the suspect.

Shamara Young, who was identified by her mother, was riding in a car with her uncle when the road rage incident occurred, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said in a press conference Thursday.

Young's uncle began to have a dialogue with someone in another car which escalated into an argument, which then led to someone in the other vehicle firing multiple rounds, according to Armstrong.

Young was struck and driven to a local hospital by her uncle, but did not survive the gunshot wounds, Armstrong said. The 15-year-old attended high school in Oakland.

In an interview with the Oakland Police Department, Young's mother, whose name is not being released by police, described her daughter as "a real loving girl."

