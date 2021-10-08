New York City to eliminate gifted and talented school program after years of opponents saying that it segregated students

(CNN) New York City will phase out its controversial gifted and talented student program after years of debate that the exclusive classes further segregated students.

City officials say the new policy will allow all rising kindergarteners to have access to accelerated learning, in what the Mayor says will provide an equitable model allowing children to "reach their full potential."

The program, named Brilliant NYC, will do away with the test given to 4-year-olds before they enter kindergarten to identify "gifted and talented" students, and instead implement an accelerated instructional model in Fall of 2022 that will serve all approximately 65,000 kindergartners, according to the Department of Education (DOE).

"The era of judging 4-year-old's based on a single test is over," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "Brilliant NYC will deliver accelerated instruction for tens of thousands of children, as opposed to a select few," he said.

"Every New York City child deserves to reach their full potential, and this new, equitable model gives them that chance."

Read More