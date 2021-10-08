2 staff members shot dead at senior living facility in Maryland's Prince George's County

(CNN) Two staff members were killed in a shooting at a Maryland senior living facility outside Washington, DC, on Friday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

The shooting happened at the Gateway Village National Church Residence in the town of Capitol Heights, Prince George's County police spokesperson Julie Wright said.

Those killed were two "team members" of the facility, National Church Residences executive vice president Michelle Norris said in a prepared statement.

Authorities said Capitol Heights police received a call a little after 9 a.m. about a disturbance at Gateway Village. When police got there they found a young male running out of the back of the building saying there was a shooter inside.

Officers entered and found the first victim in a corridor and the second victim in an office. Police said the victims were both female but did not release any other information, citing an active investigation.

