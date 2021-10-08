Justice Department won't pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against Kenosha Police officer for Jacob Blake shooting

(CNN) The Justice Department announced Friday it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against a Kenosha Police Department officer for his involvement in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rusten Sheskey, a White officer, shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times while responding to a domestic incident August 23, 2020. Blake survived the shooting but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The department said it made the decision because the evidence is insufficient to prove Sheskey willfully used excessive force. They have informed the Blake family of the decision.

A year after the shooting, Blake told CNN he feels nothing has changed in terms of policing and the general divisiveness of the world, but he's hopes to change that. "I really don't feel like I have survived because it could happen to me again. I have not survived until something has changed," Blake said.

The Justice Department said federal prosecutors from the Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney's Office reviewed detailed evidence to determine whether the police officer violated any federal laws, focusing on a federal criminal civil rights statute which prohibits certain types of official misconduct.

