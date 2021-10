Estate of teen who died after being restrained at Michigan facility files $50 million lawsuit

(CNN) The Estate of Cornelius Frederick is suing Lakeside Academy, a residential treatment facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and 10 employees for $50 million.

The 16-year-old boy was restrained on April 29, 2020, in the facility, went into cardiac arrest and died at a hospital two days later. The facility Frederick was staying in was intended for young adults ages 12 to 18, placed through the foster care system or by their parents, to receive behavioral health services.

The suit was brought on by Tenia Goshay, who represents Frederick's estate, as Cornelius was an orphaned ward of the state, court documents lay out.

The federal civil rights lawsuit, filed on September 30, says the "deliberate indifference, willful wanton and malicious actions" led to Frederick being "suffocated to death by eight grown men after being thrown to the ground for the 'crime' of throwing a sandwich on the floor."

On April 29, 2020, Lakeside staff used an "improper restraint" on Frederick and "continued to suffocate him for a prolonged period of time," even though the teen said he couldn't breathe, according to the suit.

Read More