College admissions scandal: Abdelaziz and Wilson are first parents to be found guilty

(CNN) A federal jury on Friday found two wealthy parents charged in a national conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college admissions for their children guilty on all counts, the US Attorney's Office announced.

Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, and John Wilson, 62, are the first parents in the scheme to be convicted by a federal jury, Liz McCarthy, a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office - District of Massachusetts, confirmed to CNN.

"The defendants in the case decided today were powerful and successful men. They and their families enjoyed privileges and opportunities that most of us can only imagine, yet they were willing to break the law -- and the jury has now found that they did break the law -- in order to guarantee an admission spot for their children in the school of their choosing," Nathaniel R. Mendell, Acting US Attorney, said.

Four years earlier, Wilson agreed to pay $220,000 to facilitate his son's admission to the same university as s purported water polo recruit, and in 2018 he "agreed to pay Singer an amount, ultimately totaling $1.5 million, to facilitate his twin daughters' admissions to Stanford and Harvard as purported athletic recruits," court documents say.

Read More