Hundreds of giant sequoias may have burned as the Complex Fire rages in California

(CNN) The KNP Complex Fire has destroyed many of California's iconic sequoia trees and is only 11% contained, according to the National Park Service.

On October 4, the high-intensity fire pushed north and caused damage to Redwood Canyon, the National Park Service told CNN in a statement. The fire now covers over 85,000 acres.

Currently, the exact number of burned trees is unknown because the fire is mostly uncontained, but the NPS said it has been a significant number -- in the hundreds.

Sparked by lightning in September, the KNP Complex Fire is the latest in a series of wildfires gobbling up the behemoth trees, among the largest in the world. The Windy Fire, also burning in Sequoia National Park, has killed at least 29 giant sequoias, and last year, the Castle Fire destroyed between 7500 and 10,600 of the trees, representing approximately 10-14% of the world's sequoia population.

Last month, crews wrapped the base of the General Sherman Tree, the world's largest tree, in aluminum-based burn-resistant material, according to Sequoia and Kings National Parks, to keep it safe from the flames.

