(CNN)Top jockey Oisin Murphy has been stood down from the rest of his races on Friday after he revealed he had tested over the drink riding limit.
The 26-year-old, who was champion jockey in 2019 and 2020 and who is on track to be crowned it a third time this year, apologized to fans on Twitter saying that he took "full responsibility" after taking the test at Newmarket Racecourse, England.
"I was requested to take a breath test at Newmarket today. I blew under the drink drive limit but over the riding limit," he wrote.
"I'm sorry to all the people I've let down today. I take full responsibility. I will be riding tomorrow."
The alcohol limit for jockeys is 17 micrograms per 100ml of breath, whereas the UK driving limit is 35 micrograms per 100ml.
In 2019, according to Reuters, Murphy was once again forced to miss races after testing over the limit and the jockey was handed a three-month suspension in 2020 after a positive test for cocaine -- authorities took into account Murphy's defense that he had not knowingly been in contact with the drug.
The latest incident has now been referred to the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).
"An enquiry was held following a report from the Equine Welfare Integrity/Collection Officer that Oisin Murphy, who was declared to ride FIORINA, had failed a breathalyzer test prior to the race," read a report from BHA stewards.
"Murphy, the Equine Welfare Integrity/Collection Officer, and Raceday Assistant were interviewed.
"Having heard their evidence, the matter was referred to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration and Murphy was stood down for the remainder of the day."