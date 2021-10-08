Nets star Kyrie Irving will be able to practice with his team, but won't be able to play home games due to vaccination status

(CNN) Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be allowed to practice at the team's facility in New York City, but still won't be able to play in Nets' home games at Barclays Center because of the city's vaccine mandate, a City Hall official told CNN on Friday.

According to the official, the HSS Training Center -- the Nets' practice facility in Brooklyn -- is considered a private workplace, so it's not subject to New York City's vaccination mandate.

Speaking during the league's media day last week, Irving refused to disclose his vaccination status, saying he "would like to keep all that private." Irving attended media day via Zoom due to NBA Covid-19 protocols.

