Navi Pillay is a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (2008-2014), a former judge of the International Criminal Court (2003-2008) and former judge and president of the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. She has been the president of the advisory council of the International Nuremberg Principles Academy since 2017.

(CNN) Time is a funny thing. Not so long ago, it seems, I was an Indian girl, coming of age under the South African apartheid regime. Now I am 80 and apartheid is history, but challenges remain. The country is not yet an equal society -- economically or politically.

To see how far we have still left to go to achieve true equality -- not only in South Africa but anywhere in the world where people are denied human rights and justice -- can feel daunting, but we must remember that if we do not remain vigilant, demand accountability and continue to work toward ending human rights violations everywhere, they are likely to be repeated anywhere.

The key to fighting against atrocities fueled by hate lies in the lessons of the Nuremberg trials from 75 years ago.

As a law student in 1963, I was intrigued by the Nuremberg cases I pored over in the library; they gave me a framework for understanding apartheid-era crimes, and how the law could tackle state-sponsored violence and inequality.