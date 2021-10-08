(CNN) The Biden administration is taking action on student debt by making long overdue changes to the federal student loan forgiveness program. It's taken too long, and the proposed measures are not nearly sufficient to address the problem, but it's a start. Now President Joe Biden, watching his legislative agenda stall , needs to be bolder and forgive as much student loan debt as possible for as many people as possible. It's good politics, and once done, will be hard for Republicans to undo. It's extremely good economics , as student loan debt holds tens of millions of people back. And it's about damn time.

Now they've taken similar moves to improve the public service loan forgiveness program, including permitting more types of loans to count retroactively, and taking steps to automatically wipe away debt for people who (as with disability) the federal government already knows merit the benefit. This will include federal employees of all types, including members of the military. Not everyone and not all kinds of loans will qualify, but for those who do, the future will get a lot brighter.

Administrative burdens , as public policy professors Pamela Herd and Donald Moynihan explain in their book on the topic, not only can deny people benefits and rights they deserve, but shape our entire sense of what government is and who it serves. Most people ( though not former President Donald Trump ) likely agree that someone who works for the public good and pays their loans for 10 years deserves a break going forward, at least in comparison to someone who takes their skills to their private sector and makes more money. But if the system is too tangled in bureaucracy, which has been the case, the result won't match the stated policy. The Biden administration's move to streamline these relatively popular programs is welcome.

But all is not well. In August, just as the first wave of debt relief programs was underway, the US Department of Education announced that it would be making a "final" extension to its Covid-related repayment and interest moratorium and asked that people prepare for repayment to resume when the suspension ends on January 31, 2022 . Individual borrowers I know have begun receiving emails warning them to get ready to start paying again.

In February the administration announced that it was continuing to look into whether the President could act on this crisis through executive action.

However it's done, President Biden needs to make good, at a minimum, on his $10,000 pledge. I urge him, though, to pick a number that more realistically acknowledges the scope of the problem. During a CNN town hall in February, he said "I am prepared to write off the $10,000 debt but not $50 [thousand], because I don't think I have the authority to do it."

But perhaps he can do the $26,382 that public university students owe on average, according to EducationData.org.

Or, If that's too high, maybe he can try for even the $13,414 that the Community College Review says community college students accrue in debt on average. Peg the relief to a real number, and then be prepared to issue similar relief at the same level in the future. Or finally reckon with the fact that the decision ( made in the 1960s by Congress) to fund higher education through loans, including private loans, rather than by controlling costs and subsidizing public institutions sufficiently, was a mistake . We, as a nation, can make better choices.

It's still up in the air whether and how much federal student loan debt the president can cancel. But I'd like him to try. And then, if Republicans want to fight to reimpose tens of thousands of debt on tens of millions of voters, let them. That's not a fight they want.