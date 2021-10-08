US judge recommends Cristiano Ronaldo rape case be dismissed

(CNN) A federal judge in Nevada has recommended that the rape case involving Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo be dismissed.

However, Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts on Wednesday recommended the case be dismissed because Mayorga's attorneys improperly obtained and used information from leaked documents, his recommendation says.

In 2017, a sports website leaked copies of documents and communications from mediation discussions to German publication Der Spiegel.

Albregts' recommendation says Mayorga's attorneys based part of their client's case on leaked documents that Ronaldo's team claim "contain attorney-client and work product privileged material."

"Dismissing [the] case for the inappropriate conduct of her attorney is a harsh result," Albregts wrote in his recommendation.

"If the court does not grant case-terminating sanctions, [her lawyer's] actions could have far-reaching, dangerous consequences on the legitimacy of the judicial process."

"Stovall has acted in bad faith to his client's -- and the profession's -- detriment," Albregts continued, referring to one of Mayorga's legal team, Leslie Mark Stovall.

