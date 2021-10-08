CNN —

Welcome to Influenced, where we interview creators of all kinds about the gear they use to do their job — and their advice for folks looking to follow in their footsteps. This week, we chatted with popular YouTuber Lizzy Capri about her go-to gadgets, and why all you really need to make great videos is your iPhone.

Here’s the cool stuff Lizzy Capri does

Popular YouTuber with more than 7 million combined subscribers across her Lizzy Capri, Like Lizzy and Lizzy Capri Shorts channels.

Creates a combination of vlog, comedy and gaming content, spanning everything from friendly pranks to building her own Starbucks

Co-founder of Team RAR, a group of popular creators that includes herself, Carter Sharer, Stove Cho and Ryan Prunty.

Nominated for “Breakout Creator of The Year” at the 2019 Streamy Awards.

Mom to Milli Capri , an internet-famous (and very cute) dog with more than 1 million YouTube subscribers.

Capri started her channel around 2018, and quickly amassed a large following thanks to her high-energy, family friendly vlog videos. But she didn’t become an expert YouTuber overnight.

“It’s funny because when I [started], I knew nothing about cameras… I knew nothing about mics and computers and how much power I need to edit a video. You don’t think about those things, and in the beginning, my MacBook would crash all the time,” says Capri. “So just having to learn about all these different gadgets [helped me] get through that beginner stage.”

A few years and a few million followers later, Capri now has a range of high-end hardware that helps her get her job done — though her phone still does the trick a lot of the time. Here’s a look at some of her setup.

Lizzy Capri’s favorite gadgets

Samsung 870 QVO 4TB SSD ($389.99, originally $429; amazon.com)

SAMSUNG

While most creators we talk to are quick to gush about their microphone, monitor or headphones, Capri pointed to her Samsung SSD (solid state drive) as the most important part of her YouTube setup. Editing lots of video footage can fill your computer up quickly, but this zippy storage drive gives her an extra 4TB to work with — that’s four times what comes in her MacBook Pro by default.

“It’s really fast at transferring data, [and] it’s so small,” says Capri. “I use it all the time because my computer just runs out of space so quickly.”

Canon M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera ($1,099; amazon.com)

CANON

Capri has a range of high-end cameras in her arsenal, but her oldest shooter is still one of her favorites. She still occasionally relies on her trusty Canon M6 — and not just because it captures great video.

“It’s the silliest thing, but when you press record, it beeps, and it just reassures me that it’s recording and the new one doesn’t have that feature,” says Capri. “I’ve run into so many issues where I thought I was filming something and I wasn’t, just because it doesn’t beep. So that’s actually why I still use the older version.”

This popular shooter features a 32.5-megapixel CMOS sensor that’s capable of capturing video at up to 4K, all within a tiny design that’s ideal for the road.

“I love how small it is, and the flip out screen and wide lens make this a great little camera to vlog with,” says Capri.

Apple iMac 2021 (starting at $1,299; amazon.com or apple.com)

Mike Andronico/CNN

Apple’s latest iMac packs blazing-fast speeds into a gorgeous and thin desktop computer, so we’re not surprised that it’s Capri’s go-to for video editing. The latest 24-inch iMac features Apple’s M1 processor, which chewed through heavy multitasking loads and rigorous performance benchmarks when we reviewed Apple’s all-in-one earlier this year. It doesn’t hurt that it’s the best-looking iMac yet, with a super-slim design that doesn’t take up much space on a desk and really pops in its seven different color options.

“It’s super powerful, and I love the pink color,” says Capri.

iPhone 12 Pro (starting at $999; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you’re an aspiring vlogger, one of the best cameras you can buy just might be in your pocket already. Even with the many high-end cameras at her disposal, Capri finds herself often using an array of iPhones — including the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — to capture footage on the go thanks to their great photo quality and ease of use.

“They’re really quick and easy to capture content fast on, are super small and portable compared to our main cameras, and with the 3 different lenses on the Pro models, allow us to capture any type of shot we might need,” says Capri.

The iPhone 12 Pro’s three-camera array really impressed us in our initial review thanks to its snappy performance — especially for portrait mode and low-light shots. It’s since been replaced by the iPhone 13 Pro series — which introduces hyper-detailed macro shots and cinematic mode for adding dramatic focus to videos — but the iPhone 12 Pro is still a great camera phone, and can currently be found at various retailers and resellers.

“You don’t need a 600 to a 1000 dollars camera to start,” says Capri. “You could just use an iPhone.”

Pro tips

Starting a YouTube channel can be daunting, but Capri says you ultimately just have to put yourself out there and learn as you go.

“The best way to learn is by doing it,” says Capri. “I think so many people are so scared to take that leap, especially with filming because you’re so vulnerable. You see every single mannerism, like the way you talk. When you watch it back, it’s kind of weird to see that at first.

“But as you get used to it or even try it out, you start to learn and you start to realize, this angle’s better or I look better in this light, or this piece of content is way more interesting,” continues Capri. “I’m constantly showing my friends this kind of video, and studying all those things will help you learn and truly just deep dive into it.”