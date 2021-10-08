CNN —

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site.

The World of Hyatt hotel loyalty program is often viewed as one of the most lucrative options out there. Hyatt has an expanding portfolio of properties all over the world, including many that fall into the boutique category, as well as a rewarding loyalty program that encourages members to stay at the chain’s hotels.

And after years of anticipation, World of Hyatt has finally launched a business credit card. The development is exciting for small business owners — especially those loyal to the World of Hyatt program — as not only is it a way to earn credit card reward points, but it offers a chunk of points up front from the card’s sign-up bonus.

With the new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, business owners now have the opportunity to earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $7,500 within the first three months from account opening.

Related: Chase launches new Hyatt business credit card with flexible bonus categories, credits and more.

Or, if you prefer the personal version of the card, the World of Hyatt Credit Card can earn you up to 60,000 points — 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months after you open the account, plus earn 2 points for every dollar you spend on everything you purchase with the card that normally earns 1 point per dollar, up to $15,000 in spend, which will give you up to 30,000 additional bonus points.

Related: Here’s how to earn an increased 60,000 points on the World of Hyatt Credit Card.

With these offers, you’re probably wondering where the points can take you. Fortunately, travel is picking up, which means these points can help you jump start that much-needed vacation. Whether you’re looking to relax beachside at a resort or explore a new city, Hyatt points can get you there.

Here are our top 11 Hyatt hotels and resorts where you can redeem the 75,000 points you can earn from the sign-up bonus on the new Hyatt Business card.

Steven Sanacone/Hyatt The Confidante Miami Beach.

Located right on Miami Beach — and not too far away from South Beach — The Confidant Miami Beach resort offers complimentary beach chairs, backyard games, two pools, on-site bikes and daily fitness classes.

Since it’s a Category 4 property in the World of Hyatt loyalty program, a free night will run you just 15,000 points. With 75,000 Hyatt points on hand from the Hyatt Business card, you can settle into Miami for a full five nights of fun and relaxation.

Also, if you have the personal World of Hyatt Credit Card, you’ll receive an award night certificate on your account anniversary that can be used for a complimentary night at any Hyatt property up to Category 4 (note that the business version of the card doesn’t have an annual award night certificate). This means you can redeem the certificate earned from the card at this property at any time of the year.

Mark Knight/Hyatt The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa.

If you’re looking for the big-resort atmosphere but you want to stay within the US, the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa on the west coast of Florida is a great option. With many water slides, a lazy river, a rock climbing wall and nightly s’mores, the resort can keep you and your kids occupied all day. And while the resort isn’t directly on the ocean, there’s a complimentary boat to take you to the property’s private beach.

The hotel is a Category 5 on the World of Hyatt award chart, which means you’ll need to spend 20,000 points per night. Once you spend $7,500 on the Hyatt Business card to earn the 75,000-point sign-up bonus, you’ll have a total of at least 82,500 points, giving you enough points for four free nights at this property. Plus, one of the best perks of using Hyatt points to book a room is that all resort fees are waived — so don’t expect to be nickel-and-dimed on added fees.

Tony Novak-Clifford/Hyatt The Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina.

One of the best-value resorts domestically is the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa & Marina. This property in Cambridge, Maryland, is less than two hours from Washington, DC, making it the perfect opportunity to tack on some relaxation after exploring the capital’s many monuments and museums.

Or, for those who live in the surrounding states and within driving distance, this is a great weekend getaway. With 342 acres on the property, there’s an indoor pool, two outdoor pools, a golf course, a small beach and plenty of activities throughout the day and night.

Priced as a Category 4 hotel requiring 15,000 World of Hyatt points per night, it’s a hidden gem. During the summer, this property can easily cost more than $400 a night if you’re paying cash. But, by using points from the sign-up bonus on the Hyatt Business card, you’ll be able to stay five nights for free. Or, similar to The Confidante Miami Beach, you can also use your award night certificate earned from the personal World of Hyatt Credit Card at this resort.

Hyatt The Alila Ventana Big Sur.

If you’re looking for luxury, the Alila Ventana Big Sur will blow you away with its beautiful grounds and view. Situated on the south side of Big Sur, California, right off of the Pacific Coast Highway, rates often top $1,000 per night. That’s a price that well exceeds the travel budget for most, but you can instead stay at this property for essentially no cash at all by using your points.

The Alila Ventana Big Sur is on the higher end of the World of Hyatt award chart as a Category 7 property, costing 30,000 points per night. While staying at this property will eat up your points quicker than most, you can think of it as a once-in-a-lifetime two-night stay for free — all on points.

The best news about this hotel is that it’s now an all-inclusive property, meaning you won’t have to pull out your wallet for much. All meals and snacks are included, as well as many activities. However, you’ll want to book well in advance, since standard room nights are sparse, and you might find yourself only finding a premium and more-expensive room available.

Related: TripAdvisor’s top 25 all-inclusive resorts for your post-Covid trip

Martin van Hemert/Hyatt The Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach.

If you always thought that Hawaii was too expensive for a vacation, think again. There are many opportunities to use your hotel points to explore the various islands. One of the best options is the Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach. Located less than a 10-minute walk to the beach, you’re close to Diamond Head, the zoo, the aquarium and Kapiolani Park.

At just 12,000 World of Hyatt points per night as a Category 3 property, you can ultimately stay in Hawaii for six days — almost seven with a little extra spending on your Hyatt Business card. Being in the heart of Oahu for a week can allow you to explore the beautiful island with your hotel fully paid for with points.

Although a Hyatt Place property might not scream luxury to most, the Waikiki Beach hotel gets great reviews, offering a pool on site and complimentary breakfast. Although you can only reserve a king bed with a pullout couch on points, the property offers many room options, including two queen beds plus a pullout couch. If you’re looking for a room to accommodate more guests, after you make your reservation, you can always call the hotel directly to see if it’s able to move you to a different room.

Hyatt The Elms Hotel & Spa.

You don’t need to get on an airplane to enjoy a relaxing getaway. A vacation that’s just a short drive away can sometimes be the perfect medicine — especially if air travel is off the table for you and your family due to Covid-19.

For example, the Elms Hotel and Spa is just a half-hour outside of Kansas City, Missouri, but it allows you to truly feel on vacation. With a 25,000-square-foot lavish spa, there’s pretty much every spa treatment available that you could ask for. Within the spa’s grotto, there’s a dry sauna, steam sauna, hot tub, cold plunge shower and steam shower. The hotel’s claim to fame is its exfoliation bar, which offers the opportunity to soften your skin with many custom blends of sea salts, herbs and essential oils.

Although this property is only a Category 2 within the Hyatt program, costing 8,000 points per night, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better spa. And since you probably won’t redeem all 75,000 points earned from the new Hyatt Business card sign-up offer at once at this property, that means you can spread out your points and use them for another vacation down the line.

Hyatt The Grand Hyatt New York.

If relaxing at a resort or spa isn’t how you want to spend your vacation, how about using your points in The Big Apple instead? While there are many Hyatt properties dotted around New York City, the Grand Hyatt New York is centrally located and only costs 20,000 Hyatt points per night as a Category 5 property.

Here, you’re within walking distance to Rockefeller Center, Times Square, Central Park and Union Square. You also have access to almost every train line, allowing you to venture around the entire city on the subway.

With New York City hotel rates starting to climb again, using points is a great opportunity to save some money. And with the current sign-up offer on the Hyatt Business card and including the points you’ll get from meeting the card’s $7,500 minimum spending requirement for the bonus, you can easily stay four nights at this property exploring the city, all on points.

Hyatt The Talbott Hotel.

The Talbott Hotel in Chicago provides another great opportunity to explore a city. Located near Chicago’s Michigan Avenue, this hotel will put you in a perfect location to see all of the great sites the city has to offer.

As a Category 3 property, you’ll need to spend just 12,000 points per night to stay at a great hotel in a top location. Similar to the Hyatt Place Waikiki Beach, this means you can stay for almost a week purely on the points from the Hyatt Business card sign-up bonus for no out-of-pocket cost. Or, redeem points for just a few nights and save the rest to use at another property in the future.

Hyatt The Great Scotland Yard Hotel.

Looking to truly get away and cross the pond? If so, your Hyatt points can take you there as well. With the Great Scotland Yard hotel in London, you’ll be right in the middle of the action and not too far from Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Hyde Park and Leicester Square.

Although you’ll most likely spend much of your time outside of the hotel exploring London, it’s nice knowing that you have a five-star hotel waiting for you at the end of a long day. The hotel has its own restaurant on site and even offers afternoon tea.

Costing 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night, you’ll be able to redeem your points for three nights simply from the sign-up bonus on the Hyatt Business card. This is a great opportunity to stay at one of the best cities in the world for free.

VRX Studios/Hyatt The Hyatt Ziva Cancun.

The Hyatt Ziva Cancun is one of Hyatt’s luxury family-friendly all-inclusive properties. Located on the peninsula of the hotel zone in Punta Cancun, this sprawling resort is a top property for adults and kids alike. With multiple pools, two separate beach areas, daily activities, a complimentary kids club and evening shows, this resort truly has it all.

Best of all, you can use your World of Hyatt points to stay here, though all-inclusive resorts work slightly differently than other Hyatt locations when it comes to point redemptions. There’s a specific all-inclusive award chart, which categorizes the Hyatt Ziva Cancun at 25,000 Hyatt points a night for double occupancy.

Children under 3 are complimentary, but any additional guests cost 12,500 points each per night. However, for children between the ages of 3 and 12, you can sometimes pay a cash upcharge instead by calling the hotel directly.

With 75,000 points earned from the sign-up offer on the new Hyatt Business card, you can stay at this top-notch resort for three nights and put your wallet away for your entire stay, with the option to eat and drink at eight different restaurants, six bars and three lounges.

Hyatt The Walper Hotel.

Your points don’t always have to be used for an extravagant vacation. And sometimes, being able to use points for an off-the-beaten-path destination or visiting friends and family is the perfect opportunity. Fortunately, there are many Hyatt properties that cost just 5,000 points per night — the lowest tier on the Hyatt award chart. That means 75,000 points earned from the sign-up bonus on the Hyatt Business card can get you as many as 15 free nights at one of these Category 1 Hyatt properties.

For example, The Walper Hotel is a Category 1 property. Located an hour-and-a-half outside of Toronto, the hotel is within walking distance from many sites, such as the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery, Centre in the Square, Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts and THEMUSEUM.

Whether this is your end destination or just a pit stop on a road trip elsewhere, you can stay at this property for just 5,000 points per night. Or, if you prefer a larger room, you can reserve a suite for just 8,000 points per night.

Learn more about the World of Hyatt personal credit card.

Learn more about the World of Hyatt Business credit card.

Check out CNN Underscored’s guide to the best travel credit cards of 2021.