The early holiday season continues at Amazon. In addition to some early Black Friday deals happening now, the mega-retailer is offering a variety of beauty sales that switch up throughout the month, too. From now until Oct. 25, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is discounting beloved beauty items across all categories, from makeup to skin care and more.

Every few days, the sales will change, with each new week ushering a new category on sale. Right now you can get major discounts on all your winter skin care needs from brands like Biossance, L’Occitane, Dove, SheaMoisture, Honest Beauty and a ton more.

The deals will only last through Oct. 11, so here are all the best sales happening in the latest iteration of the Holiday Beauty Haul that you should act on ASAP.

Dove Mixed Body Wash Pack ($20.20, originally $23.76; amazon.com)

Dove Dove Mixed Body Wash Pack

This deal is the perfect opportunity to stock up on nourishing body washes for a decent discount. In this set, you’ll get four full-sized Dove body washes in four different scents, all made from the same creamy, light formula with plant-based moisturizers to keep skin soft and hydrated.

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream ($46.40, originally $58; amazon.com)

Biossance Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

Biossance is an incredibly popular premiere skin care brand, known for its safe yet effective ingredients. Right now, when you clip the 20% off coupon, you can get this whipped moisturizer which uses both lipids and ceramides to plump and smooth skin, while repairing your skin’s natural barrier.

L’Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites ($55.65, originally $79.50; amazon.com)

L'Occitane L'Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites

This is definitely a gift set you’re going to want to keep for yourself. Inside, you’ll find beloved L’Occitane products like a shower oil, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, face serum, moisturizer and the incredibly popular hand cream.

SheaMoisture Bath and Body Kit ($22.23, originally $25.94; amazon.com)

SheaMoisture SheaMoisture Bath and Body Kit

This wonderfully moisturizing three pack features a daily hydration body wash, shea butter soap and body oil, all made with 100% virgin coconut oil. The coconut body oil can also be used in your hair to help restore moisture and repair breakages.

Honest Beauty Deep Hydration Face Cream ($21.21, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Honest Beauty Honest Beauty Deep Hydration Face Cream

With the combined ingredients of Baobab seed oil and shea butter, this moisturizer can be used both day and night to keep skin’s dewy and radiant appearance.

L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum and .3% Pure Retinol Serum Set ($44.18, originally $51.98; amazon.com)

L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum and .3% Pure Retinol Serum Set

This set by L’Oreal features the two skin care ingredients you need in your routine to keep skin fresh and hydrated — retinol and hyaluronic acid. Retinol works to help surface new skin cells, diminishing the look of fine lines, while hyaluronic acid helps to retain moisture within your skin’s natural barrier and prevents dry patches.

SheaMoisture Hand Sanitizer for Dry Skin ($18.19, originally $23.63; amazon.com)

SheaMoisture SheaMoisture Hand Sanitizer for Dry Skin

This bundle of four hand sanitizers will not only kill bacteria, but it’ll keep skin hydrated with added ingredients like Argan oil, shea butter and apple extract.

Tonymoly I’m Real Face Masks ($22, originally $26; amazon.com)

Tonymoly Tonymoly I'm Real Face Masks

Save on ten hydrating face masks, each featuring a variety of ingredients to keep skin fresh, bright, moisturized and soothed.

Evian Facial Spray Travel Duo ($12.80, originally $16; amazon.com)

Evian Evian Facial Spray Travel Duo

Carry these facial sprays with you throughout the day for an extra boost of moisture when you need it most. The spray can also act as a finishing spray after you apply your makeup to make it last longer.

