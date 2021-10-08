Hong Kong (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday vowed to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means.

Speaking in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the revolution that ended the country's last imperial dynasty, Xi said the biggest obstacle to the reunification of China was the "Taiwan independence" force.

"Those who forget their heritage, betray their motherland and seek to split the country will come to no good," Xi said.

Xi said he wanted to see peaceful reunification occur under a one country two systems policy, similar to that used in Hong Kong. This system is generally opposed by Taiwan.

Xi's speech comes amid rising military tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The President added the Taiwan issue is one of internal affairs for China and "allows no interference from outside."

Read More