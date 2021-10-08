Explosion at mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 20 and wounds dozens

(CNN) At least 20 people were killed and 90 others were wounded when a blast ripped through a Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday.

Sara Chare, an official with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said some of those killed and wounded were brought to the NGO's facility in the city of Kunduz, and that the number of dead could be higher.

A suicide attacker was responsible for the blast, which took place inside Sayed Abad mosque during Friday prayers, Kunduz provincial spokesman Matiullah Rohani told CNN.

"Security forces are at the scene, and investigation is underway,"Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

