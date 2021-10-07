This story was excerpted from the October 7 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Beijing's relentless pressure on Taiwan is causing alarm in Washington as US power pivots toward Asia.

US President Joe Biden says he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan recently. "We agree we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement ... and we made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement," he said, apparently referring to bedrock documents of US-China relations that grant diplomatic recognition to Beijing rather than Taiwan and to the Taiwan Relations Act, which conditions recognition on the island's future being settled peacefully. The law also requires the US president to allow Taiwan to buy American weapons for its self-defense.

Washington has long maintained strategic ambiguity on how far it would go to defend Taiwan in the hope of deterring a declaration of independence by Taipei or an invasion by China. But Beijing's forcefulness is stirring a debate in think tanks and on Capitol Hill about whether the US should just come out and say it would defend the island democracy if it were attacked. The idea is to make Beijing think twice and offer Taiwan the comfort of a US guarantee.

Critics warn this could provoke China even more. It would likely be unpopular with Americans tired of foreign wars. And it would present Biden with a dilemma his predecessors have managed to avoid answering: Would it really be in US interests to wage war with China over Taiwan?

Read More