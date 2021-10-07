Mario Tama/Getty Images This aerial photo, taken on Monday, October 4, shows oil-contaminated water in the Talbert Marsh area of Huntington Beach, California. A pipeline leak spilled more than 100,000 gallons of oil in Southern California, devastating local wildlife and forcing some popular beaches to close. The week in 37 photos

Mario Tama/Getty Images This aerial photo, taken on Monday, October 4, shows oil-contaminated water in the Talbert Marsh area of Huntington Beach, California. A pipeline leak spilled more than 100,000 gallons of oil in Southern California, devastating local wildlife and forcing some popular beaches to close.

A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California has shut down some beaches, damaged coastal habitats and threatened the health of animals and people who call the area home.

The spill came from a leak in a pipeline about 5 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach. The leak, which is no longer active, was first reported on Saturday, October 2. Crews have been working all week to clean up the mess, which involves more than 100,000 gallons of post-production crude.

"In a year that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades," Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said. "We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats."

