This aerial photo, taken on Monday, October 4, shows oil-contaminated water in the Talbert Marsh area of Huntington Beach, California. A pipeline leak spilled more than 100,000 gallons of oil in Southern California, devastating local wildlife and forcing some popular beaches to close.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The week in 37 photos

Updated 6:52 PM ET, Thu October 7, 2021

A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California has shut down some beaches, damaged coastal habitats and threatened the health of animals and people who call the area home.

The spill came from a leak in a pipeline about 5 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach. The leak, which is no longer active, was first reported on Saturday, October 2. Crews have been working all week to clean up the mess, which involves more than 100,000 gallons of post-production crude.

"In a year that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades," Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said. "We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats."

Take a look at more photos from the oil spill and other major news stories from September 30 to October 7.

Frances Haugen is interviewed by "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley during a segment that aired on Sunday, October 3. Haugen was revealed as the Facebook whistleblower who recently released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents, causing a firestorm for the social media company. The former Facebook product manager, who worked on civic integrity issues at the company, says the documents show that Facebook knows its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation and that the company has tried to hide that evidence. Facebook has aggressively pushed back against the reports, calling many of the claims "misleading" and arguing that its apps do more good than harm.
Robert Fortunato for CBS News/60 Minutes
Adrian James, a 2-year-old who tested positive for Covid-19, breathes with the help of a ventilator at the Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis on Tuesday, October 5. He might be removed from the ventilator soon, Reuters reported. His mother, Tiffany Jackson, hopes his story will help others. "I just want people to realize it is serious," she said.
Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters
Panda Huan-Huan cuddles her cub, Fleur de Coton, after breastfeeding her at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, on Thursday, September 30. Huan-Huan also gave birth to another cub in August.
Guillaume Souvant/AFP/Getty Images
US Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin board an elevator on Capitol Hill after a private meeting between the two of them on Thursday, September 30. They have been the Senate's two Democratic holdouts as the White House and Democratic leaders try to shape a multitrillion-dollar economic and social package.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Content creator Tina Lee poses for pictures during a media preview of Summit One Vanderbilt on Friday, October 1. The Summit viewing deck is spread across the top four floors of One Vanderbilt, which is the fourth-tallest building in New York City.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady runs off the field after his Buccaneers defeated his former team, the New England Patriots, on Sunday, October 3. It was Brady's first game back in New England since he left the NFL franchise in 2020. Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Workers with Patriot Environmental Services cle