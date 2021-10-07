Special Forces soldier charged with murder of pregnant wife

(CNN) A Special Forces soldier has been formally charged with the murder of his pregnant spouse, according to a news release from the military.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago, 33, a signal support systems specialist, was charged with the murder of Meghan Santiago and the injury of an unborn child following an incident at Fort Campbell in Kentucky on September 27, the release from Fort Campbell's Public Affairs Office states.

Santiago was taken into custody on September 28 and held, pending an investigation by the US Army Criminal Investigation Division, at the Grayson County Jail.

"Meghan's death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends," Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) said in the release.

"This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation," said Lindeman.

