California school safety officer fired following shooting of 18-year-old woman

(CNN) A school safety officer in Long Beach, California, has been fired after shooting an 18-year-old woman following a physical altercation last month, school officials said Wednesday.

The officer was accused of violating district policy, Superintendent Jill Baker said.

The decision came after Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez was shot by a Millikan High School safety officer on September 27, after a fight between Rodriguez and a 15-year-old girl, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD). As Rodriguez and two others attempted to flee the scene in a four-door sedan, the school safety officer shot Rodriguez, who was sitting in the passenger seat, police said.

After spending more than a week on life support, Rodriguez died Wednesday and her organs were donated, family attorney Luis Carillo told CNN.

Also Wednesday, the Long Beach Board of Education unanimously voted to fire the school safety officer over the shooting. He had been on administrative leave.

