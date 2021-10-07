18 former NBA players indicted for allegedly trying to defraud league's health care plan out of millions

(CNN) Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted on charges that they allegedly defrauded a health care plan of millions of dollars that served current and former players, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Manhattan federal prosecutors allege in the indictment that the 18 former NBA players and one of their family members took part in a "widespread scheme to defraud" the NBA's health plan by submitting nearly $4 million in "false and fraudulent" claims to be reimbursed for medical and dental services that had not actually been given.

The people charged in the indictment received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds, prosecutors said in the indictment.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said at a press conference Thursday the FBI arrested 16 of the defendants, including Terrence Williams, who she called the "leader of the conspiracy."

CNN has reached out to Williams for comment.

