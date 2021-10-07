Here's how one parent is juggling quarantines and school closures

(KHN) My unvaccinated 7-year-old son began hacking and sneezing in late September as the hospitals in our home state of Montana started buckling under the latest Covid-19 surge. I took him to get tested when his symptoms wouldn't go away.

The cotton swab went up his nostrils and Thomas bucked out of my lap with a mighty snort, nearly ripping the 6-inch swab from the pediatrician assistant's fingers. It came out bent, but the sample was usable, and as she put it away, I asked a question to which I already knew the answer.

"So we're in quarantine?" She nodded. It would take about 72 hours to get the results, she said.

The next day, 4-year-old twins Anna and Karen started coughing and sneezing like their brother. They were already under orders to stay home after being exposed to a classmate who tested positive for Covid-19, but they, too, were slapped with a new quarantine while we waited for the test results.

We had already experienced two Covid-19 quarantines and summer camp closures in August. In September, our family accomplished a new feat in our pandemic journey: The twins entered a quarantine within a quarantine, running simultaneously to their brother's quarantine.