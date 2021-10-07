Covid-19 caused nine times more deaths in those with learning difficulties, study finds

(CNN) People with learning difficulties died from Covid-19 at a rate nine times higher than the general population during the first wave of the pandemic in the UK, worsening existing inequalities, according to a new study.

In fact people with nine different mental health conditions and intellectual disabilities experienced higher mortality from Covid-19 during the period, exacerbating longstanding inequalities with the general population, reveals the study, which was published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health -- Europe on Thursday.

Researchers analyzed more than 160,000 deaths in the UK from March-June 2020 and found that deaths from Covid-19 among people with eating disorders were nearly five times higher than the general population, and four times higher among those with personality disorders and those with dementia. Deaths were three times higher for those with schizophrenia, according to the study.

"It was a substantial increase," lead study author Jayati Das-Munshi, from the Social and Psychiatric Epidemiology department at King's College London, told CNN.

"We weren't expecting this mortality gap to improve, definitely not, but I think the extent to which it did get worse was quite shocking actually."

