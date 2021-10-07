(CNN) A Brazilian footballer is facing a charge of attempted murder after kicking a referee in the head and knocking him unconscious.

In a phone interview with CNN , Vinicius de Lourenco de Assuncao, who is the police chief of Venancio Aires and made the preventive detention of William Ribeiro, said the footballer had been released from jail on Tuesday.

Ribeiro was arrested after attacking referee Rodrigo Crivellaro in the head during a match on Monday in Venancio Aires, in Brazil´s southern Rio Grande do Sul state.

The match between Sport Club Sao Paulo and Guarani-RS was in the Rio Grande do Sul state's second tier.

Ribeiro, who was playing for Sport Club Sao Paulo, attacked Crivellaro at the beginning of the second half.

Read More